Black Eyed Peas And Shakira Dance In A Futuristic World In New Music Video For “Girl Like Me”

With their glorious comeback still turning heads, Black Eyed Peas support yet another banger off their newest full-length album with a brand-new music video for “Girl Like Me.” The song stems from the track list on their eighth studio album and debut with Epic Records, Translation, and its already available here.

“Girl Like Me” is a collaborative effort between Shakira and The Black Eyed Peas and it pulls a lot of its rhythmic style from Latin American music, Shakira of course being a Colombian singer who is known worldwide as “The Queen of Latin Music.” There are some interesting head voice high notes Shakira flexes during the chorus segments, which serve as microphone baton passes to will.i.am, apl.de.ap and Taboo.

In the video for the tune, Shakira’s one of a kind mixture of dance and singing is on full display. The difficult choreography so prevalent in the video is nothing to the now 43 year old superstar. Within the context of the frames, she is the one that the song is about, as she and the rest of the world in the video is fully aware of her amorous appeal. Its set in a futuristic setting, which is nothing out of the ordinary for the Black Eyed Peas visual style, but the graphics are well polished and the colors surrounding the artists pop.

photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi