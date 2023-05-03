Between The Buried And Me Remove Guitarist Dustie Waring From Upcoming Tour

Home News Roy Lott May 3rd, 2023 - 4:46 PM

Between The Buried And Me have removed guitarist Dustie Waring from their upcoming tour after an anonymous woman accused him of rape on Reddit. The band issued an official statement about the departure. “Dustie Waring will not be performing on the Parallax 2: Future Sequence Tour. We will have a session guitarist filling in at all scheduled dates.”

Waring had issued his own statement in regard to allegations on Instagram. “I have recently been made aware of allegations from 5 years ago which were posted this weekend on Reddit. I do not condone non-consensual sex and have never acted without consent in any part of my private life or maliciously taken advantage of anyone.” He adds, “These allegations have come as a complete shock, having dedicated my life to being of service to people that need help in many forms of recovery. I will therefore be taking some time to spend with my family to focus on maintaining my several years of sobriety which will include sitting out the Parallax II tour. With the exception of this statement, I will be dealing with this matter privately with my bandmates and discussing any future action with my lawyer in order to protect myself and my family. Thank you.”

Dustie Waring will not be performing on the Parallax 2: Future Sequence Tour. We will have a session guitarist filling in at all scheduled dates. pic.twitter.com/ZJS6o9tlzW — BTBAM (@btbamofficial) May 3, 2023

The tour is set to kick off June 16 in Charleston, SC with the band performing their 2012 album The Paralax II: Future Sequence in its entirety.