Between The Buried and Me Announces Summer 2023 The Parallax II: Future Sequence Tour Dates

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotar

According to brooklynvegan.com metal band Between the Buried and Me have announced a Summer 2023 North American tour which will have the band performing their successful 2012 album The Paralax II: Future Sequence in its entirety.

The massive trek kicks off in Charleston before stopping at Baltimore, New York, Albany, Montreal, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Denver, Edmonton, San Diego, Dallas and Nashville.

According to consequence.net The Paralax II: Future Sequence was released in October 2012 as a follow-up to the 2011 EP The Parallax: Hypersleep Dialogues. Between the Buried and Me would continue to use the format for future releases creating distinct thematic sagas within their discography.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at Ticketmaster or StubHub.

The Paralax II: Future Sequence Tour Dates

6/16 Charleston, SC-Music Farm

6/17 Baltimore, MD-Baltimore Soundstage

6/18 Philadelphia, PA-Brooklyn Bowl

6/20 New York City, NY-Irving Plaza

6/21 Albany, NY-Empire Live

6/23 Worcester, MA-The Palladium

6/24 Montreal, QC-Club Soda

6/25 Toronto, ONT-Danforth Music Hall

6/27 Millvale, PA-Mr. Smalls Theatre

6/28 Detroit, MI-The Majestic

6/29 Columbus, OH-Newport Music Hall

6/30 Chicago, IL-House of Blues

7/1 Minneapolis, MN-Lyric at Skyway Theatre

7/2 Kansas City, MO-The Truman

7/3 Denver, CO-Ogden Theatre

7/5 Salt Lake City, UT-The Complex

7/7 Calgary, AB-MacEwan Hall

7/8 Edmonton, AB-Union Hall

7/10 Vancouver, BC-The Vogue Theatre

7/11 Seattle, WA-The Crocodile

7/12 Portland, OR-Roseland Theatre

7/13 Sacramento, CA-Ace of Spades

7/15 Anaheim, CA-House of Blues

7/16 San Diego, CA-The Observatory

7/17 Mesa, AZ-The Nile Theatre

7/20 San Antonio, TX-Vibes Event Center

7/21 Dallas, TX-The Factory

7/22 Houston, TX-Warehouse Live

7/23 New Orleans, LA-House of Blues

7/25 St. Louis, MO-Red Flag

7/26 Nashville, TN-Brooklyn Bowl

7/28 St. Petersburg, FL-Jannus Live

7/29 Orlando, FL-The Beacham

7/30 Atlanta, GA-The Masquerade