Empress Of Shares Melodic New Single “Kiss Me”

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt

Today, Empress Of returns with the new single “Kiss Me,” which features artist Rina Sawayama. The song serves as a tantalizing preview of the Honduran-American artist’s upcoming new studio album.

Accompanying the track is a captivating music video that is directed by India Harris and features Empress Of and Sawayama in an angelic setting in the English countryside with their hair blowing in the wind.

As a whole, “Kiss Me” is a lovely composition that features elegant instrumentation fills the air with delicate musical sounds while the vocal performances serenades the ears with beautiful harmony and melody.

“Kiss Me” marks Empress Of’s first new music since the release of her Save Me EP. The collaboration between both artists comes after Empress Of opened for Sawayama and Carly Rae Jepsen across a string of tour dates in addition to wowing audiences at festivals like Outside Lands and Corona Capital.

Empress Of is continuing supporting Rina on the rest of her North America tour this year with dates in Seattle, San Francisco, New Orleans, Austin and more. The artist will also be headlining a show in Los Angeles at the Masonic Lodge on October 4. Tickets can be found HERE.

Save Me EP features several standout singles, including “Turn The Table” featuring Jim-E Stack, “Dance For You,” and the title track “Save Me,” which were all crafted during a period of honest introspection.

Empress Of has also collaborated with top 40 pop artists like Khalid, cultural icons like Blood Orange, Lewis OfMan, DJ legend Boyz Noise and much more.