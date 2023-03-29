mxdwn Music

Rina Sawayama Announces Summer 2023 Tour Dates

March 29th, 2023 - 7:33 AM

Rising star Rina Sawayama is making waves in the music, film, and fashion industries alike. Her talent shone brightly on her big screen debut as the lead female role alongside Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum to critical acclaim.
On the heels of her successful film debut, the artist announces a summer tour in support of her latest album, “Hold the Girl.” The Hold The Girl: Reloaded tour includes shows in Canada, and North America, and performances at the acclaimed festivals Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza.

Rina’s newest endeavor, “Hold the Girl,” is a powerful testament to her talent and artistry. For her latest production, she invited contributions from acclaimed producers Paul Epworth (Adele), Stuart Price (Dua Lipa), and Marcus Andersson (Demi Lovato), who in collaboration with Clarence Clarity and Lauren Aquilina crafted an expansive pop album that showcases unique poetic storytelling about confronting one’s past while embracing a hopeful future.

The artist’s pre-sale will commence at 10 am local time this Wednesday, March 29th, and general on-sale will begin at 10 am local time this Friday, March 31st at rina.online.com.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

6/9 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA

6/10 – Queens, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival

6/16 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

8/4 – Montréal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

8/6 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

8/9 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY*+

9/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Twilight Concert Series≠+

9/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival

9/26 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium≠+

9/28 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre≠+

10/6 – Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary≠+

10/9 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues New Orleans≠+

