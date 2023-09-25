Billie Eilish, Peter Gabriel And More Appear In New Video Pushing For Gun Control

Home News Cait Stoddard September 25th, 2023 - 3:53 PM

According to nme.com, artists Billie Eilish, Peter Gabriel and several other musicians have made an appeared in a new music video that tackles the topic of gun violence. Also contributing in the music video are the artists Sheryl Crow and Nile Rodgers.

Artist For Action To Prevent Gun Violence describes themselves as a “non-political” organization that asks Americans to volunteer and vote to destroy gun violence in the country. All the artists who were involved in the project have pledged themselves to the cause earlier this month.

“As much as I love the United States, I am always appalled at the ease with which anyone can get a weapon” Gabriel says in the video.

The organization is led by musician Mark Barden, whose son was one of the 26 people murdered in the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school shooting. In the video Barden makes the following statement.

“Our mission, at Artists For Action is to build a coalition of musicians, artists, athletes, influencers of all kinds, to come together for the common cause of preventing gun violence.”

The coalition will be putting on a concert in December to celebrate the release of the film that directly led to its creation, A Father’s Promise, as well as one next sSummer at Central Park SummerStage around Gun Violence Awareness Month.