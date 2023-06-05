Peter Gabriel Shares Catchy New Song “Road to Joy (Bright-Side Mix)”

Home News Zach Monteiro June 5th, 2023 - 2:47 PM

Former Genesis singer and songwriter Peter Gabriel has released his newest song “Road to Joy (Bright-Side Mix)” ahead of his upcoming studio album I/O.

The song itself features a bass tune throughout its duration, with bass keys that can be heard within the chorus. Of course, Gabriel can be heard as well, singing about what he calls “coming back to your senses, back to life, back into the world.” Gabriel’s lyrics working in tandem with the myriad of instruments (including the string arrangement) makes his newest track that much catchier.

According to Pitchfork, Gabriel worked on this new song with Brian Eno, and the various instruments throughout the song can be attributed to several musicians, including Tony Levin (Bass), David Rhodes (Guitar), Manu Katché (Drums), Don E (Bass Keys), Josh Shpak (Trumpet) and John Metcalfe (String Arrangement).

“Road to Joy” was recorded at several locations, including the Real World Studios in Bath, England, The Beehive and The British Grove in London and the High Seas Studios in Johannesburg, South Africa.

When asked about the song, Gabriel said “I’m working on this project which is partly a story focused around the brain and how we perceive things and this song connects to that. It deals with near-death experience and locked-in syndrome situations where people are unable to communicate or to move. It’s an amazingly frustrating condition…”

Gabriel’s has released a new song for I/O with every full moon, and as part of tradition, features a new artist for each cover art. This time is no different, with this time’s artist being Ai Weiwei and his work “Middle Finger in Pink”.

Peter Gabriel is currently on tour in Europe, with his next show scheduled for June 6th in Merksem, Belgium at the Sportpaleis Antwerpen, with his newest studio length album I/O releasing later this year.

Check out our previous articles on Peter Gabriel Below: