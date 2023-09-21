FKA Twigs & Shia LaBeouf Trial Date Postponed To October 2024

Home News Cait Stoddard September 21st, 2023 - 11:13 AM

According to pitchfork.com, artist FKA Twigs’s alleged lawsuit against actor Shia LeBeouf will not go to trial this year. On August 29, both parties agreed to a continuance, by postponing the trial to Monday, October 14, 2024.

The alleged lawsuit was filed back in 2020 where Twigs allegedly cites alleged “relentless abuse,” alleged sexual battery, alleged assault, and alleged emotional distress from LeBeouf.

The alleged filing allegedly states that “certain discovery issues still remain to be resolved” and it allegedly says that alleged depositions for both sides have been allegedly repeatedly postponed due to alleged scheduling issues surrounding Twigs’s and LeBeouf’s respective “entertainment projects.”

It was also allegedly noted that Twigs’s alleged key counsel will be on maternity leave during the previously scheduled November 6 trial date. The new alleged trial date could allegedly be adjusted again allegedly “to a date as soon thereafter is convenient thereafter on the court’s calendar.”

“What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I’ve ever been through in the whole of my life,” Twigs told The New York Times in late 2020. “I don’t think people would ever think that it would happen to me. But I think that’s the thing. It can happen to anybody.” She discussed the lawsuit further in a February 2021 broadcast interview with Gayle King.

“I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel,” LaBeouf responded in an email for the 2020 Times article. “I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

