FKA Twigs Debuts Intimate New Video For “Killer”

The English singer-songwriter and dancer FKA Twigs has released a brand new music video for her single “Killer.” The track was originally released on June 16 via Atlantic Records in the US and Young Records in the UK.

A melancholic but intense track, “Killer” deals with topics including heartbreak and being in love as a woman, singing “And even eating’s hard without you, When it’s your love I want to guard you. It’s true, hunger pains, no I can’t live without you” The video for the track, directed by Yoann Lemoine, stars Twigs alongside actor Arón Piper, who acts as her love interest. The intimate video, shot on the Praia de Almagreira beach in Portugal and choreographed by Juliano Nuñes, emphasizes the incredible dancing ability of FKA Twigs.

Describing his experience working on the video, Yoann Lemoine explained that “Twigs approached me with a beautiful treatment for KILLER that she had written about her personal story. It felt empowering and vulnerable at the same time. I said yes instantly when she asked me to direct it. It was the perfect opportunity to portray her in a way that we have not seen before, raw and intimate. The video is about the poison and the fuel that personal trauma is in art. How our experience forces us to create and how sometimes it is only inhibition and violence.”

Watch the official music video for “Killer” via YouTube below.

FKA Twigs has recently released a series of mini-videos for her latest mixtape Caprisongs, originally released in January.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat