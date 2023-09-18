Rolling Stone Founder Jann Wenner Removed From Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Board Amidst Comments About Black & Female Musicians

Home News Cait Stoddard September 18th, 2023 - 11:13 AM

According to cnn.com, the co-founder of Rolling Stone Magazine Jann Wenner has been removed from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation’s board after receiving criticism for comments he made during a New York Times interview on September 15 about female and black musicians.

In response to Wenner’s comments, Rolling Stone went on social media to share their thoughts regarding Wenner being removed from from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation’s board.

Our statement on Jann Wenner’s recent comments. pic.twitter.com/dL7lMSTP3k — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) September 18, 2023

“Jann Wenner has been removed from the board of directors of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation.” a representative for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation told CNN in a statement on September 17.

Wenner talked with the Times about his upcoming book The Masters, which features interviews he conducted with artists John Lennon, Bob Dylan, Mick Jagger and others while taking charge of Rolling Stone.

During the interview, Wenner talked about his decision to not include interviews with women and Black artists. His remarks on the topic have become widely criticized by a lot of people.

“The people had to meet a couple criteria, but it was just kind of my personal interest and love of them. Insofar as the women, just none of them were as articulate enough on this intellectual level.”

Wenner continued with: “Stevie Wonder, genius, right? I suppose when you use a word as broad as ‘masters,’ the fault is using that word. Maybe Marvin Gaye, or Curtis Mayfield? I mean, they just didn’t articulate at that level.”

“For public relations sake, maybe I should have gone and found one Black and one woman artist to include here that didn’t measure up to that same historical standard, just to avert this kind of criticism,” Wenner told The New York Times. “Maybe I’m old-fashioned and I don’t give a (expletive) or whatever. I wish in retrospect I could have interviewed Marvin Gaye. Maybe he’d have been the guy. Maybe Otis Redding, had he lived, would have been the guy.”

Through a spokesperson for Little, Brown and Company, Wenner told CNN, “In my interview with The New York Times I made comments that diminished the contributions, genius and impact of Black and women artists and I apologize wholeheartedly for those remarks.”

“‘The Masters’ is a collection of interviews I’ve done over the years that seemed to me to best represent an idea of rock ‘n’ roll’s impact on my world; they were not meant to represent the whole of music and its diverse and important originators but to reflect the high points of my career and interviews I felt illustrated the breadth and experience in that career.” Wenner added. “They don’t reflect my appreciation and admiration for myriad totemic, world-changing artists whose music and ideas I revere and will celebrate and promote as long as I live. I totally understand the inflammatory nature of badly chosen words and deeply apologize and accept the consequences.”

Wenner founded Rolling Stone Magazine with music critic Ralph J. Gleason in 1967 and put the rock magazine up for sale in 2017. He was inducted in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as an individual in 2004 and is a co-founder of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation.