Marilyn Manson Accuser Ashley Morgan Smithline Recants Sexual Assault Allegations

In the defamation court case filed against Evan Rachel Wood and Illma Gore, Marilyn Manson’s legal team has filed a declaration statement from Ashley Morgan Smithline as evidence. In February 2021, Smithline accused Manson of abuse, rape and coercion in an Instagram post. In May of the same year, Smithline told People, ‘I have bonded with the five other main girls who went through this, and we have found such a strength in numbers… And our stories are all fucking identical, it’s disgusting.” Smithline’s lawsuit was filed in June, but dismissed in January after she failed to hire new legal representation.

In the new declaration, Smithline renounced her assault allegations against Manson, claiming that she was “manipulated” by Wood and Gore to make false accusations. She also claims she did not give her attorney permission to file her lawsuit in the first place.

In the documentary Rising Pheonix, Smithline appears in a group meeting, alongside Wood and other accusers, discussing Manson’s alleged abuse. Smithline details an alleged instance of assault and claimed Manson carved his initials into her thigh, but in her declaration, she denies ever being carved or branded by Manson. Smithline also references a press tour she did in 2021 where she appeared on The View alongside her then-attorney Jay Ellwanger. Ellwanger withdrew from her case against Manson in October, Smithline claiming she fired him. “I was very uncomfortable doing this press but felt pressured to do it,” Smithline shared. Smithline does not plan to refile her lawsuit.

Manson’s attorney Howard King shared a recent statement: “As we have always said, the coordinated campaign of #MeToo lies against Brian Warner is going to go down as one of the greatest hoaxes of all time… Vulnerable women were manipulated by unscrupulous individuals seeking to build their own brands and pursue their own vendettas. This sworn testimony proves it.” (Pitchfork)