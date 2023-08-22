Katy Perry’s Songwriter Camela Leierth-Segura Was Not Reported Missing For Six Weeks

Home News Cait Stoddard August 22nd, 2023 - 1:31 PM

According to nme.com, songwriter Camela Leierth-Segura has not been seen for almost six weeks before a missing persons report was filed. According to the California Department of Justice’s missing persons page, the 48 year old woman was last seen on Thursday, June 29.

Leierth-Segura’s friends last heard from her on June 30 and they fear the songwriter could have been kidnapped. Also Leierth-Segura’s neighbors have previously mentioned that they have not the artist in weeks.

And bow, the Beverly Hills Police Department have mentioned that a missing persons report was not filed until August 8, which is nearly six weeks after Leierth-Segura was last seen. An investigation into the songwriter’s disappearance is underway.

In a statement on social media the police did mention: “After speaking with a Detective Bureau supervisor, I learned the report was taken on August 8, 2023, and this is an ongoing missing persons investigation.”

MISSING PERSON: On 08/08/23, Camela Leierth-Segura was reported missing. She has not been heard from since 06/27/23. She is believed to be with her vehicle & may have an elderly black cat with her. If you have any information, please contact the Watch Commander at 310-550-4951. pic.twitter.com/Qofo8vm1dY — Beverly Hills Police (@BeverlyHillsPD) August 18, 2023

Leierth-Segura’s family and friends back in Sweden are becoming very concerned over her safety and the whereabouts of Leierth-Segura’s car and her 19 year old cat Morris, also remain unknown.

When asked whether her disappearance is considered suspicious or if any foul play could be involved, BHPD responded: “A thorough, comprehensive and untainted investigation will take place. At this time, I cannot confirm or deny any of the statements put out there by other media outlets as this is still preliminary.”

The musician’s longtime friend Liz Montgomery, who filed the missing persons report, wrote on social media: “We are extremely worried about her safety, and despite our best efforts, the local authorities have not been able to locate her.She means the world to us and time is of the essence. Her family in Sweden is pleading for your assistance.”

Montgomery has asked anyone with “any information to email findcamela@gmail.com or contact the police. A GoFundMe page has been created by Leierth-Segura’s sister.