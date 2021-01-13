Shakira Sells Publishing Catalog to Hipgnosis

Home News Aaron Grech January 13th, 2021 - 5:44 PM

Latin pop star Shakira has sold her entire publishing catalog to Hipgnosis for an undisclosed amount, Music Business Worldwide reports. This catalog comprises 145 songs in total from the artists, who has sold over 80 million records to date.

“She is a superb creator who has led the charge from what was massive physical success to now having bigger success in streaming than most of her contemporaries. Hipgnosis Songs Fund founder and CEO Merck Mercuriadis said in a press release. “This is the result of her being a determined force of nature and having written songs the world is incredibly passionate about. It’s wonderful for us to welcome, Shakira, the Queen of Latin Music and much more, to the Hipgnosis family.”

A lot of major corporations and investment firms have been spending hundreds of millions of dollars in music catalog purchases over the past year. Hipnosis have acquired a number of notable catalogs themselves, which include 100 percent of the publishing and songwriting rights for Lindsey Buckingham and Jimmy Iovine, along with 50 percent of Neil Young’s catalog.

KKR recently purchased a majority stake of Ryan Tedder’s catalog, which includes over 500 songs from his career with One Direction, alongside a number of hit singles he worked on with Beyoncé, U2, Paul McCartney, Adele, Stevie Wonder and Lady Gaga. Other notable deals include Universal Music’s purchase of Bob Dylan’s entire catalog, which reportedly sold for over $300 million. The Killers also sold off their entire pre-2020 catalog to Eldridge for an unknown amount.