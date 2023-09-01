Blink-182 Forced To Postpone Four Shows As Travis Barker Tends To “Urgent Family Matter”

Home News Skyy Rincon September 1st, 2023 - 2:39 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

According to Loudwire, pop-punk icons Blink-182 have had to postpone four of their upcoming shows in the United Kingdom because drummer Travis Barker had to fly back to the U.S. for an “urgent family matter.” Those four dates were meant to be the kick off shows for the band’s European leg of the tour which features the group’s classic lineup of Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and the aforementioned Barker.

Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available. — blink-182 (@blink182) September 1, 2023

The band posted a brief statement to their social media explaining the postponement, “Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

The postponed dates include a two back-to-back shows at Ovo Hydro in Glasgow previously scheduled for September 1 and 2. A concert at SSE Arena in Belfast on September 3 and a show at 3Arena in Dublin on September 4. As of publication time, no information about rescheduled tour dates have been announced.

Back in April, Blink-182 replaced Frank Ocean as headliner for Coachella Weekend Two. In March, the band had to postpone the start of their reunion tour after Travis Barker injured his finger and had to undergo emergency surgery.

Affected Blink-182 U.K. Tour Dates

9/1 — Glasgow @ Ovo Hydro

9/2 — Glasgow @ Ovo Hydro

9/3 — Belfast @ SSE Arena

9/4 — Dublin @ 3Arena