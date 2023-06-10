Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Files Lawsuit Against Neighbors For Overgrown Tree

Home News Simon Li June 10th, 2023 - 10:45 PM

According to Consequence.net, the bassist for the American rock trio Blink-182, Mark Hoppus, has just filed legal documents against his neighbor, over the issue of an overarching tree.

Hoppus’s view from his backyard has been greatly affected by his neighbor’s tree, which has grown over the 15 feet maximum height set for their place, without planning any commissions about removing it.

Legal documents were field by the singer alongside his wife, which says that the overgrown tree is starting to go inside their backyard and further hindering their activities and obstructing their views. They also said that their neighbor has ignored their request to solve the issue in other forms, leaving them no other options.