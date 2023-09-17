Guns N’ Roses Announce Additional Fall 2023 North American Tour Dates

Home News Skyy Rincon September 17th, 2023 - 8:43 PM

Photo Credit: Matt Matasci

According to Blabbermouth, Guns N’ Roses has announced four more additional dates to their fall 2023 North American tour. The new dates will see the band visit Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on October 19 at Rogers Place, Nampa, Indiana on October 22 at Ford Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah on October 24 at Delta Center and Denver, Colorado on October 27 at Ball Arena.

The band is also scheduled to stop in Biloxi, Mississippi on September 20 at Mississippi Coast Coliseum, Kansas City, Missouri on September 23 at Kauffman Stadium, San Antonio, Texas on September 26 at Alamodome, Houston, Texas on September 28 at Minute Maid Park. The trek will pick up again in October with a show on the 1st in San Diego, California at Snapdragon Stadium before making an appearance at Power Trip Festival and Aftershock festival on the 6th and 8th respectively. They will also be playing a show in Phoenix, Arizona at Chase Field on the 11th, Seattle, Washington at Climate Pledge Arena on the 14th and Vancouver, British Columbia at BC Place on the 16th. The group will also be performing at Hell & Heaven Festival in Mexico City on November 5th.

Guns N’ Roses kicked off their world tour in Abu Dhabi back in June, announcing openers Alice In Chains, Carrie Underwood and The Pretenders. In August, the band released their highly anticipated new single “Perhaps.” Earlier this week, the band postponed their concert in Missouri due to an unspecified illness,

9/20 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

9/23 – Kansas City, MO – Kauffman Stadium

9/26 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

9/28 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park

10/1 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium

10/6 – Indio, CA – Power Trip Festival

10/8 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

10/11 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field

10/14 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

10/16 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place

10/19 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

10/22 – Nampa, ID – Ford Arena

10/24 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

10/27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

11/5 – Mexico City, MX – Hell & Heaven Festival