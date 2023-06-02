Guns N’ Roses Kicks Off Their Summer 2023 World Tour in Abu Dhabi

Home News Parker Beatty June 2nd, 2023 - 5:08 PM

Starting their global stadium tour a few days earlier than originally announced, legendary rock band Guns N’ Roses played to an exuberant crowd yesterday at the Etihad Arena in the United Arab Emirates, the first date in a busy touring schedule that ends mid-October.

As reported by Stereogum, the band treated the audience to a number of rarely performed songs and never before heard covers, with live recordings from the night already swirling around YouTube and Twitter. Notable songs include “Bad Obsession”, played for the first time since 1993, “Pretty Tied Up”, played for the first time since 1992, and “Anything Goes” from the band’s debut record Appetite for Destruction, which hadn’t been played since 1988, just a year after its release.

Fans were delighted to hear a cover of the Stooges’ classic “T.V. Eye”, a new addition to Guns N’ Roses ever-changing setlist. Other covers included “Slither” by Velvet Revolver, “Live and Let Die” by Wings, “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” by Bob Dylan, and “Down On The Farm” by U.K. Subs, which hadn’t been played by the band since 2006, among others.