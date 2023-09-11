Guns N Roses Postpones Missouri Concert Due To Unspecified Illness

Home News Cait Stoddard September 11th, 2023 - 12:40 PM

According to billboard.com, on September 9 rock band Guns N’ Roses had to postpone their concert at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday following an unspecified illness. To help spread the unfortunate news, the band wrote a statement on social media on September 8.

Gunners, the concert scheduled for St. Louis on September 9 has been postponed due to illness. Hang on to your tickets – fans who are unable to make the rescheduled date will be eligible for a refund. Thank you for the support 🌹 pic.twitter.com/vx5oi0mOsL — Guns N’ Roses (@gunsnroses) September 8, 2023

The social media post did not mention which band member was ill but frontman Axl Rose recently has been struggling with vocal issues during the concert in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. on September 1.

The very next day, Rose went on social media to briefly address his vocal issues by stating: “My apologies I was a little horse .. Fun night, Great Crowd!! Great Venue!! N’ great to be back!! Again my apologies and thank you!!”

My apologies I was a little horse .. Fun night, Great Crowd!! Great Venue!! N’ great to be back!! Again my apologies and thank you!!🙏🏼💙🐴🔥🔥🔥👊💙👊🐴💙 pic.twitter.com/34cKRIxNvD — Axl Rose (@axlrose) September 2, 2023