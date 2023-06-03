Guns N’ Roses Announce Openers Alice in Chains, Carrie Underwood and The Pretenders and Additional Tour Dates in Seattle and Pittsburgh

In preparation for the start of their 2023 Global Tour’s international leg, Guns N’ Roses has announced the lineup of artists who will support them during the North American segment. The impressive roster includes renowned acts such as Superstar Carrie Underwood, The Pretenders, Alice In Chains, The Warning, and Dirty Honey. Adding to the excitement, the band will be introducing new shows, including one at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, PA on Friday, August 18, and another at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA on Saturday, October 14.
Guns N’ Roses is set to embark on an expansive 2023 World Tour, presented by Live Nation, where they will take the stage as headliners at stadiums, festivals, and arenas throughout the summer and fall. The tour will commence on June 5 at Park Hayarkon in Tel Aviv, Israel, and will span across Europe until July 22, culminating in Athens, Greece. Afterwards, the band will journey to North America, beginning on August 5 at Medavie Blue Cross Stadium in Moncton, NB. Excitingly, they have secured performances at renowned venues such as Fenway Park in Boston, MA on August 21 and Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL on August 24. The tour will reach its grand finale on Monday, October 16 at BC Place in Vancouver, BC.