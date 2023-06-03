Guns N’ Roses Announce Openers Alice in Chains, Carrie Underwood and The Pretenders and Additional Tour Dates in Seattle and Pittsburgh

Home News Renita Wright June 3rd, 2023 - 6:35 PM

In preparation for the start of their 2023 Global Tour’s international leg, Guns N’ Roses has announced the lineup of artists who will support them during the North American segment. The impressive roster includes renowned acts such as Superstar Carrie Underwood, The Pretenders, Alice In Chains, The Warning, and Dirty Honey. Adding to the excitement, the band will be introducing new shows, including one at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, PA on Friday, August 18, and another at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA on Saturday, October 14.