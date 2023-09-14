Romy Announces Club Mid Air Winter 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard September 14th, 2023 - 2:32 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Fresh from the release of her highly acclaimed and hotly anticipated debut solo album, Romy announces details of a forthcoming headline live tour. The Club Mid Air Tour will see the UK singer, songwriter and producer creating a series of unique and inclusive events across the U.K., Europe and North America throughout November and December.

Just like the album, the shows will be places for celebration, salvation and sanctuary on the dancefloor, with Romy joined by a personally curated selection of DJs. The shows are set to build on the success of Romy’s rapturously received shows everywhere from her debut at Coachella to Glastonbury, All Points East, Love Saves The Day and Ibiza’s legendary DC10.

Fans can register for pre sale tickets through Romy’s official site. Pre sale tickets will be available from 10:00 a.m. local time on September 19 and then go on general sale at 10:00 a.m. local time on September 20.

Mid Air was released on September 8 to widespread acclaim, described by NME as “extraordinary” and theWall Street Journal as “one of the year’s best pop records”. Meanwhile The I Newspaper added another five star review explaining the album is a “lightning bolt of queer bliss” and Rolling Stone UK celebrated Romy as a singularly brilliant dance talent in her own right”.

Working alongside producers Fred again..,Stuart Price, and bandmate Jamie xx, Mid Air is an album that deals with love, grief, relationships, identity and sexuality and is a love letter to the queer clubs where Romy found community and connection.

It’s a coming out album in a way, although the artist came out in her personal life a long time ago but it’s also a coming-through album, which goes through grief and heartache, towards euphoria.

Mid Air is set to unify dancefloors, distilling Romy’s love of club classics and classic song writing and finding the sweet spot – like much of Romy’s favourite music – between euphoria, escapism, sadness and melancholy.

The Club Mid Air Tour Dates<

12/1 – El Rey, Los Angeles CA, USA

12/2 – Bimbos, San Francisco CA, USA

12/4 – Thalia Hall, Chicago IL, USA

12/5 – Axis, Toronto ON, Canada

12/7 – Webster Hall, New York NY, USA