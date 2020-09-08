Kiiara Releases Futuristic Pop Song “Numb” Featuring DeathbyRomy and PVRIS

Home News Aaron Grech September 8th, 2020 - 10:20 AM

Kiiara has teamed up with DeathbyRomy and alternative band PVRIS for her latest single “Numb,” produced by Marco “MAG” Borrero, with co-writing credits by Melanie Fontana and Michel “Lindgren” Schulz. “Numb” features vocals from all three performers, who contribute their signature vocal styles to this bass heavy pop track. The song has an upbeat drum tempo and bass heavy synths that give the song a futuristic pop feel, complemented by strong performances from Kiiara, Deathbyromy and PVRIS’ Lynn Gunn.

“Too many people have tried to control me over the years and it had taken a toll on me. I became numb to what was going on around me,” Kiiara stated in a press release. “I was exhausted from trying to explain myself and it felt as if people would wait for me to be at my weakest and most vulnerable to swoop in and manipulate my view on things. It was debilitating and I felt like I was in a tunnel all alone. I shut down completely.”

Kiiara first came into prominence in 2015 after scoring a top 20 hit with the release of her debut single “Gold” and went on to be featured on the Linkin Park Single “Heavy,” which was featured on their 2017 album One More Light. As a performer, Kiiara has not been limited to any specific genre, working with a mix of EDm and hip hop acts such as Future, Ty Dolla $ign, David Guetta and Jauz.

Pvris have had a busy 2020, releasing their latest studio album Use Me only a week ago. The group recently parted ways with their founding guitarist, Alex Babinski, following allegations of sexual misconduct. Babinski has denied these allegations and is reportedly pursuing legal action.