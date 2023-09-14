Duran Duran Shares New Animated Music Video For “Danse Macabre”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 14th, 2023 - 1:41 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Rock band Duran Duran have revealed the official music video for their latest track and album namesake Danse Macabre. With creative director Linc Gasking at the helm, the stunning music video showcases cutting edge AI techniques.

Some of which were only launched as recently as last weekend. The culmination is a 3D animated masterpiece that, in previous times, would have demanded an entire team, over a year and a substantial budget to produce.

Title track “Danse Macabre” is the first of three brand new songs from this full-length. Anxious percussion sets the tempo against a distorted, growling synthesizer as Simon Le Bon’s swaggering verses give way to a handclap-laden and hypnotic hook.

Teaming with producer Mr Hudson, channeling the chemistry they unlocked together on the Paper Gods album, the song also features former band-mate Warren Cuccurullo on guitar in his first collaboration with the band since 2001.

Speaking about the video, keyboardist Nick Rhodes states: “I like the idea that if you can imagine something you can make it come to life, well at least in animated form… With the Danse Macabre video we did exactly that. We began by deciding who would be on the ultimate Halloween party guest list, then a selection of witches, mythical beasts, vampires and demons were rapidly developed, using the latest AI animation techniques.”

The musician continues with: “I was truly astonished when I first started to see the results. It was something that would have previously taken a team months in an animation studio, but it was all happening almost instantly in front of our eyes.”

Catalyzed by one special live performance that Duran Duran filmed in Las Vegas on October 31 of last year, Danse Macabre is the soundtrack to their ultimate Halloween party. Across 13 tracks the band unearth bright melodies from the darkness, threading together new songs, themed covers and newly reimagined versions of their own ‘spooky’ classics.