Duran Duran Announces New Album Danse Macabre For October 2023 Release, Shares Title Track

Home News Tiffany Cheng August 30th, 2023 - 11:01 AM

The band Duran Duran has recently reclaimed their seats in the rock ‘n roll industry. The members of the said group have revealed exciting information regarding their forthcoming album, Danse Macabre. The group’s planning to the release of Danse Macabre dates back to the 31st of October of 2022. The band’s performance in their concert in Las Vegas last Halloween sparked motivation for them to begin writing lyrics for their forthcoming song, “Danse Macabre.”

According to Duran Duran’s keyboardist, Nick Rhodes, he said:

“The idea was born out of a show we played in Las Vegas on October 31st, 2022. We had decided to seize the moment to create a unique, special event…the temptation of using glorious gothic visuals set to a dark soundtrack of horror and humor was simply irresistible. That evening inspired us to explore further and to make an album, using Halloween as the key theme. The record metamorphosed through a pure, organic process, and not only was it made faster than anything since our debut album, it has also resulted in something none of us could have ever predicted. Emotion, mood, style and attitude have always been at the heart of Duran Duran’s DNA, we search for light in the darkness and darkness in the light, and I feel we have somehow managed to capture the essence of all of that in this project.”

Thus, almost a year later, the band has kept their promise to provide their fans with what comes next in their musical journey.

Duran Duran’s announcement of the release of Danse Macabre would provide their fans with enthusiasm and overwhelming anticipation. According to Spin, Duran Duran’s forthcoming discography would range from originally written songs to covers from famous pop singers to evoke nostalgia. The band anticipates releasing some reimagined songs from their previous albums.

Luckily, fans of Duran Duran do not need to wait any longer. Fans are ready to receive a spooky treat on October 27th.

TRACKLIST

Nightboat

Black Moonlight

Love Voudou

Bury A Friend

Supernature

Danse Macabre

Secret Oktober 31st

Ghost Town

Paint It Black

Super Lonely Freak

Spellbound

Psycho Killer (feat. Victoria De Angelis)

Confession in the Afterlife

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz