Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Electric Zoo Organizers In Aftermath Of 2023 Festival

Home News Cait Stoddard September 14th, 2023 - 11:43 AM

According to rollingstone.com, after a troublesome event, the Electric Zoo festival has been hit by multiple supply chain issues and capacity limits. Because of that, a pair of attendees have allegedly started an alleged class action lawsuit against organizers over what they allegedly called “a nightmare endured by thousands of electronic music fans.”

The alleged lawsuit was filed on September 14 in a New York district court by plaintiffs Nicole Brockmole and Lauren Bair,who allegedly are seeking alleged damages allegedly on “behalf of all affected patrons who paid for ticket(s) for access or entry to [Electric Zoo] were not granted access.”

As Rolling Stone has previously reported, organizers canceled the first day of Electric Zoo just three hours before the fest was set to begin due to “global supply chain disruptions” which “prevented us from completing the construction of the main stage in time for Day 1.”

But despite the statement about the global supply chain, page six of the alleged lawsuit allegedly states it was the organizers’s late start in preparing for the festival that was to blame for the cancellation.

In an article that is cited in the alleged class action lawsuit; in 2022, the investment group that operates Brooklyn venues Avant Gardner and Brooklyn Mirage purchased the EDM fest for $15 million.

This past Saturday’s event at Electric Zoo went down incident free despite late start but issues happened again on Sunday when a reported 7,000 festival goers were unable to enter the Randall’s Island venue as the event reached its capacity limit by midday.