Electric Zoo Festival Cancels First Day Of 2023 Edition Due To “Supply Chain Disruptions”

Music festivals often attract anyone who finds themselves interested in engaging in listening to a fun-filled selection of music with other music fanatics. Unfortunately, it is a letdown if anticipation for a specific music festival is wasted or if the first day of a music festival is canceled. According to Amanda Hatfield, contributing writer for Brooklyn Vegan, the first day of the EDM festival “Electric Zoo” in New York City has been canceled. The cancellation is due to the lack of material needed to create the central stage, specifically, “supply chain disruptions.”

In a message from the supposed organizers of the mentioned festival, they describe their decision to cancel the first day of the event and pleas for forgiveness and support from people who have anticipated attending the festival. The decision was not made lightly, given that there would be disappointment between both the organizers and participants. Specifics regarding the letter and its contents are available here.

A selection of artists were supposed to attend and perform for “Electric Zoo.” One of the most recognizable artists listed in Hatfield’s article is the Chainsmokers.

Known for their famous hits, such as “Closer,” a track featuring American pop artist Halsey, and “Don’t Let Me Down” featuring Daya, the Chainsmokers have agreed to perform for the EDM festival. According to Zach Monteiro, contributing writer for MXDWN, the duo was invited to perform their set today, Friday, September 1st, but unfortunately, that would not be possible. More information on previous plans for the Electric Zoo music festival can be read here.

