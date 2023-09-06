NYC Mayor Threatens To Take Action Against Electric Zoo Promoter

Home News Tiffany Cheng September 6th, 2023 - 10:41 AM

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has taken action in response to the promotional management of the past weekend’s event, Electric Zoo. On Tuesday, September 5, 2023, just yesterday, the Mayor spoke in a briefing about the mismanagement and handling of the event.

After the cancellation of the first day of Electric Zoo on September 1, 2023, last Friday, the events occurring the following two days of the festival caused a delay in entry to the event on Saturday, September 2, and overcrowded guests on the final day of the festival, which is Sunday, September 3rd.

According to Stereogum, Mayor Eric Adams has responded to the management of said event, “It’s unfortunate that the organizers wanted to turn our city into a zoo, and we were not going to allow that to happen. And we will be dealing with them in the next few days based on their behavior and actions.”

In response to the Mayor’s statements, the manager of Electric Zoo, Avant Gardner, said: “The vast majority of Electric Zoo attendees had a great experience, but our job is to make sure everyone’s experience is phenomenal. We’ll be working closely with our partners to review the planning and execution of the event from start to finish.”

Organizers of the past NYC event have also commented on its preparation. According to Stereogum, the events of the first day of the Electric Zoo festival were canceled because no action was taken to provide permits to start the events, despite having to apply early.

