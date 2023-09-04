Electric Zoo Hits Capacity Early On Day 3 Following Cancelation Of Day 1, Attendees Rush Gates

Home News Cait Stoddard September 4th, 2023 - 11:24 AM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

According to brooklynvegan.com, it has been a troublesome weekend for EDM festival Electric Zoo because they cancelled day one hours before doors were to open. The reason why for the cancellation is because the event was unable to finish building the main stage due to “global supply chain disruptions.”

Day two had its doors delayed from one p.m. to three p.m. and when the doors did open, concertgoers discovered the main stage was not open yet. The main stage opened around 4:50 p.m. Also several people went on social media to describe waiting for three or more hours in line at will call, with some people saying they gave up and left without getting inside the venue.

Things were going rather well on day three but at 6:30 p.m. organizers shared a message saying that the festival had reached its capacity for the day and no more ticket holders would be allowed at the entrance.

“Dear Electric Zoo Family, we are so thankful for the overwhelming support and patience you’ve shown this year after the challenges we’ve faced over the weekend. It is with deep regret that we need to inform you that due to the challenges caused by Friday cancelation, we have reached our venue’s capacity earlier than anticipated for today, Sunday. For the safety and well-being of everyone on site, we will not be admitting any additional attendees today. If you are on your way or were planning to come later, we kindly ask that you refrain from coming to the festival site. Your safety and festival experience remain our top priorities. We deeply apologize for this inconvenience and hope you understand that this decision was made with everyone’s best interest in mind. Refund details are to follow.”

According to consequence.net, when Electric Zoo promised a full refund, the announcement did not go well with some ticket-holders, who proceeded to storm the festival’s gates. Social media footage captured people jumping over barricades and running past police officers as they made their way into the festival grounds.

