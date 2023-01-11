Puscifer Announce Existential Reckoning: Re-wired for March 2023 Release and Share New Video & Tour Dates

Home News Karan Singh January 11th, 2023 - 3:08 PM

Experimental three-piece Puscifer have kickstarted the new year by continuing their series of album remixes. Up next is Existential Reckoning: Re-Wired, scheduled to release on March 31. In the leadup to the album drop, the group has just released a new video for “A Singularity (Re-Imagined by Carina Round).” Shot and edited by frontman Maynard James Keenan, it was made as a tribute to his dog, MiHo, who fans are all too familiar with at this point. . Check it out below:

Keenan said the following about the above video: “On Oct. 7, 2021, I lost my Muse. Deadly Little MiHo lost her 2-year battle with pancreatitis and kidney disease. We thought we lost her in late 2019, so I panicked and wrote her this song. We were certain she was done for. But we were blessed with a second chance and a bit more time. I rarely share things like this. Too painful. But this one can’t be kept bottled up. As I have mentioned before, she has been hiding in most of my vocal tracks since 2005. She was either in or near the vocal booth every time I tracked. Her sigh, her bark, sniffle, sneeze. Her jingling collar. Her squeaky toys. Usually poorly timed.”

Second-in-command Carina Round explained how the song in question was reimagined: “Maynard’s vocal for this song is synonymously a sorrowful hymn and a siren of celebration. I wanted the main vocal and the bass and drums to be anchors in a sea of jubilant chaos. A kind of controlled cacophony of celebratory joy. Familiar, but a bit unnerving. The horns and saxes at the end are all moving together but somehow so loose, dispersing off into foam and then coming back together into one harmonious wave and then breaking off again, cascading. I feel excited when it’s over and like I want to get back on the ride. Birds, a charm of finches bookend the song. You can feel their energy. And within, there’s Maynard’s lone whistle, mimicking them. The one who keeps them alive and in turn draws his own life force. The synergy of composure and chaos in a dance reverence.”

Additionally, the LA-based group has also announced their first European tour in seven years, following a brief North American trek. As of now, they are scheduled to play at Hellfest, Nos Alive and Mad Cool festivals, in addition to a series of headlining sets.

Existential Reckoning: Re-Wired tracklist:

1. Bread and Circus (Re-imagined by Mat Mitchell)

2. Apocalyptical (Re-imagined by Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross)

3. The Underwhelming (Re-imagined by Juliette Commagere)

4. Grey Area (Re-imagined by Troy Van Leeuwen & Tony Hajjar)

5. Theorem (Re-imagined by Sarah Jones & Jordan Fish)

6. UPGrade (Re-imagined by Justin Chancellor & Scott Kirkland)

7. Bullet Train To Iowa (Re-imagined by Alessandro Cortini)

8. Personal Prometheus (Re-imagined by Greg Edwards)

9. A Singularity (Re-imagined by Carina Round)

10. Postulous (Re-imagined by Phantogram)

11. Fake Affront (Re-imagined by Gunnar Olsen)

12. Bedlamite (Re-imagined by Daniel P. Carter)

Puscifer tour dates:

May 18 Daytona Beach, FL Welcome to Rockville

May 23 Asheville, NC Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

May 27 Columbus, OH Sonic Temple Festival

May 28 Northfield, OH MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage

May 30 Rochester, NY Kodak Center Main Theater

June 1 Baltimore, MD The Lyric Baltimore

June 2 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Casino

June 3 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Event Center

June 10 Dublin, Ireland 3Olympia Theatre

June 12 Glasgow, UK O2 Academy Glasgow

June 13 Manchester UK Manchester Academy

June 15 London, UK TBA

June 17 Clisson, France Hellfest

June 20 Copenhagen, Denmark Vega

June 21 Stockholm, Sweden Fryshuset

June 26 Hamburg, Germany Docks

June 27 Berlin, Germany Huxleys

June 28 Berlin, Germany Huxleys

June 30 Belfort, France Eurockeennes Festival

July 1 Tilburg, Netherlands 013 Poppodium Tilburg

July 2 Werchter, Belgium Rock Werchter

July 4 Barcelona, Spain Club Razzmatazz

July 6 Lisbon, Portugal Nos Alive Festival

July 7 Madrid, Spain Mad Cool Festival