Matt McJunkins of A Perfect Circle, Members of Periphery and More Release New Song “The Road To Awakening” as Till The Days End

Home News Aaron Grech April 15th, 2020 - 10:09 AM

Matt McJunkins, of the band a Perfect Circle, and formerly of Eagles of Death Metal and Puscifer, has teamed up with Periphery drummer Matt Halpern, vocalist David Manning and guitarist Justin Gosnell of Vestascension as Till The Days End. The group have debuted a new track titled “The Road To Awakening,” which is accompanied by a new music video.

All the revenue generated from the stream and digital downloads of this latest release will help fund the Mental Health Association of Frederick County, an organization dedicated to the aid those struggling with mental health. The track can be purchased here.

“The Road To Awakening” serves as a PSA and lyric video, reiterating the fact that the proceeds will be donated to a mental health organization, while showing footage of frontline workers and empty streets during this COVID-19 pandemic. The track serves as an anthemic alternative rock sound, with Manning’s vocals giving off a post-grunge-like feel.

“Every time you look in the mirror, you’re locking eyes with a person who has the power to love, the power to change, and the power to heal,” the description for this video reads. “If you are struggling with your mental health, fighting every urge in your body to relapse, this song is for you. We know that it feels damn near impossible, but we implore you to take some time to focus on self-care through these trying days. If you’re struggling, please reach out and ask for help.”

A Perfect Circle’s most recent studio album release Eat The Elephant came out in 2018.