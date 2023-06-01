Noel Gallagher Performs Poppy Cover of Joy Division’s “Love Will Tear Us Apart”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 1st, 2023 - 4:37 PM

According to consequence.net, artist Noel Gallagher performed a cover of Joy Division’s “Love Will Tear Us Apart” with the BBC Concert Orchestra during a visit to The Vernon Kay Show on Thursday morning.

The former Oasis band member performed with his band High Flying Birds in support of their upcoming album Council Skies. During the performance Gallagher joked about how one “can’t get out of BBC without doing a cover.”

Also the artist shared how he’s done renditions of the iconic song in his home studio for several years but thought it would “be tricky” to do live under the pressure of also being from Manchester.

During Gallagher’s visit, he performed his tracks “AKA… What a Life!” and “Council Skies.” In addition, the musician talked about the 30 anniversary of Oasis’s album Definitely Maybe.

“It’s a real privilege when these anniversaries come ’round and kids are still into it. You know, it wasn’t thought out, we were the real deal, we were just a bunch of guys who created this noise and the songs are great and it’s still going.”

Noel Gallagher performing ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ by Joy Division. Listen on BBC Sounds 🎧 pic.twitter.com/McUa8x389a — Oasis Mania (@OasisMania) June 1, 2023

