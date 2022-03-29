Out of Space Festival Announces 2022 Lineup Including Elvis Costello, Jenny Lewis, Waxahatchee and More

Home News Tara Mobasher March 29th, 2022 - 7:29 PM

Out of Space released its lineup for this year’s festival. The festival will take place August 4 through August 7 at Canal Shores.

The festival will feature Jenny Lewis, Elvis Costello, Lucinda Williams, Buddy Guy, Waxahatchee, Nick Lowe, The Imposters, Nicole Atkins, Buddy Guy, Todd Park Mohr of Big Head Todd, Bobby Rush and others. The festival will feature local food, beverages and art galleries in Evanston, Illinois.

Presale for the upcoming festival will begin March 30, while public on sale will begin April 1.

Costello and his band, The Imposters, previously announced a collaboration album titled The Boy, in October 2021. It was released in January 2022.