Killer Mike Announces First Solo Album Michael in a Decade for June 2023 Release and Shares New Song “Don’t Let The Devil” Featuring El-P

Cait Stoddard April 20th, 2023 - 3:07 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Artist Killer Mike is celebrating his birthday by launching a countdown for his new solo album Michael, which follows the release of the song “Don’t Let The Devil (feat EL-P & thankugoodsir).”

Michael is Mike‘s first solo project since the 2012 album R.A.P. Music, which serves as an introduction to Michael Render, a lifelong rap fiend whose consciousness is seeped in the sounds of community that raised him.

Speaking on his most autobiographical and independent album to date, Mike states “RTJ is the X-Men, this is my Logan.” For the new single Mike linked with his Run The Jewels partner EL-P, trading verses over a lilting soul loop produced by No I.D., EL-P, & Little Shalimar.

“Don’t Let The Devil” arrives in the wake of RTJ announcing a 10 year anniversary run this Fall, the release of their collaborative sneakers with Nike this week and Mike’s recent appearance at SXSW, where he performed an intimate career-spanning show at Stubb’s flanked by a choir, and previewed several new songs that are expected to appear on the Atlanta MC’s new album.

Mike brought the album to life at a private listening event in New York City this past Monday, where a couple hundred attendees crowded into St. Ann’s & the Holy Trinity Church in Brooklyn to hear Mike present the album in his own words.