Killer Mike Announces Summer 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard May 1st, 2023 - 4:19 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

According to brooklynvegan.com today artist Killer Mike announced The High and Holy Tour in support of his upcoming album, MICHAEL. The rapper will be joined by his choir, The Midnight Revival, and perform new songs alongside classic hits from Mike‘s pervious albums R.A.P. Music, PLEDGE and more.

The tour kicks off on July 10 in Birmingham, Alabama along with stops in Atlanta, New York City, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Washington D.C. before wrapping up in New Orleans on August 5.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10:00 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster and a Live Nation pre-sale will happen this Wednesday by using the access code ICONIC.

When tickets are on sale, people can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

MICHAEL is Killer Mike’s first solo album in more than a decade and it will be released on June 16. Also in September Run the Jewels will head out on a 10 anniversary tour in celebration of their self-titled debut album. Get tickets here.

The High and Holy Tour Dates

7/10 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn

7/11 – Charleston, SC – Music Hall

7/13 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

7/14 – Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

7/15 – Charlotte, NC – Underground

7/17 – Norfolk, VA – Norva

7/18 – Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre

7/20 – New York, NY – Apollo Theatre

7/21 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Music Hall

7/23 – Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Music Festival

7/24 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

7/27 – Seattle, WA – Showbox

7/28 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

7/29 – San Francisco, CA – Fillmore

7/31 – Los Angeles, CA – Theatre at Ace Hotel

8/01 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

8/3 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

8/4 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

8/5 – New Orleans, LA – Joy Theater