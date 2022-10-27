Killer Mike Debuts New Song & Video “Talk’n That Shit!”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 27th, 2022 - 4:13 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Today rapper Killer Mike shared “Talk’n That Shit!” which is his second single of 2022, the pair of songs which are his first solo releases since 2012’s R.A.P. Music. Featuring a dense, morphing production from DJ Paul (Three 6 Mafia) and TWhy Xclusive, the single arrives paired with a video directed by seck. that demonstrates Killer Mike’s standing as a community pillar, featuring cameos from a range of groups and organizations meaningfully connected to him, including PAW Kids, Bass Reeves Gun Club, Next Level Boys Academy, Youth Build, New Georgia Project and more.

“Talk’n That Shit!” follows in the wake of his recent “Run” single, which marked his first solo release in ten years and yielded immediate widespread acclaim from the likes of Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, TheGuardian, Pitchfork, Complex, in addition to a moving performance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon that featured a stirring opening recitation from Tony Award Winner and poet Georgiame. Ahead of the single’s release the song appeared in a Killer Mike-starring nationally televised Cadillac campaign “Black Future” for the Escalade V Series, that debuted in June.

“The song is self explanatory. With the video I wanted show the freedom and beauty in being able to turn up in spite of all the fuck-shit. That upsets the bourgeoisie even more- in spite of all your criticisms we’re gonna live free and stay lit.” said Mike.