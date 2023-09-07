Till Lindemann Drops From Blue Ridge Rock Festival Lineup Due To Illness, Set Times Updated

Home News Cait Stoddard September 7th, 2023 - 2:20 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

According to loudwire.com, Rammstein’s Till Lindemann has dropped out of this weekend’s Blue Ridge Rock Festival due to an illness. The musician was scheduled to headline the Zyn Stage with his solo band on September 8, which made the band the last act of the day to perform on that stage.

Lindemann’s website states:“Due to illness, we are saddened to announce that Till Lindemann must regrettably cancel his performance at Blue Ridge Rock Festival 2023. We will be working diligently with the festival to bring him back in 2024.”

Also Blue Ridge Rock Festival went on social media to a post that they have attempted to fill the time slot with another act but sadly, none were able to take the offer because of the short notice.

As a result, the festival modified some of the other performers’s set times to try and reduce overlapping, specifically to Sleep Token and Lorna Shore. Blue Ridge has noted that this result was the most requested change fans have been asking for.

“Sleep Token has been moved to the Main Stage. Both their set and Motionless in White’s have been slightly extended as well, with Motionless now performing later at night,” the fest continued. “Using your fan feedback, we did our absolute best to accomplish as many of your wishes as possible despite the circumstances. We are not aware of any other cancellations across your 154 Artist Lineup, and look forward to seeing you all very soon for a phenomenal Rock & Metal Weekend!” said Blue Ridge Rock Festival.