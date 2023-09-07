Portugal. The Man Shares Cinematic New Music Video For “Doubt”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 7th, 2023 - 3:04 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Multi platinum and Grammy Award winning rock band Portugal. The Man have released the official music video for “Doubt.” Shot in their home state of Alaska, Portugal. The Man has filmed many videos throughout the course of their career.

As a whole, “Doubt” is a lovely ditty which features lovely instrumentation sizzling the air with elegant sound while the vocal performance serenades the ears with bittersweet melody. Filmed on the ancestral lands of the Knik Tribe, the video stars frontman John Gourley playing an upright piano that is engulfed in flames.

The video was directed by acclaimed cinematographer and frequent collaborator Michael Ragen, who has directed many of the band’s other visuals, including official videos for “Noise Pollution,” “Evil Friends,” “Sleep Forever” and more.

In the press release Gourley shares his thoughts about the band’s latest tune.

“The videos are daydreaming … we’re capturing the recklessness of us as kids where we can be creative in our own little worlds. We can be Alaskan creative, you can go big; as far as you can see there are no limits. I love it, because the people there are up for anything, and they know how to find the fun and humor. The humor in all of it…that is so stupidly Portugal. The Man. We make videos there because in Alaska, anything is possible — that’s it, but also it’s also about family and our community. I want to make art with the people I love.”

Ragen adds: “Filming PTM videos in Alaska has become tradition at this point. We’ve been filming there for the past four albums and I guess I can’t get enough of the subzero temperatures, but ultimately it’s an unmissable opportunity to escape the traditional structure and roles of filmmaking and just go experiment in the harshest possible environment during the coldest time of year with the coolest people.”