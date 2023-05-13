Portugal. The Man Releases New Song “Thunderdome [W.T.A]” Featuring Black Thought and Natalia Lafourcade

Home News Simon Li May 13th, 2023 - 12:35 PM

Portugal. The Man

Portugal. The Man’s latest song, “Thunderdome [W.T.A.],” brought this GRAMMY Award-wining band in collaboration with artists Black Thought and Natalia Lafourcade, as the third song to their long-anticipated album Chris Black Changed My Life, dedicated to their late friend, Chris Black. “Dummy” and “Champ,” the first two songs of the album, were both well received by the market, building high anticipations for “Thunderdome [W.T.A.],” due out June 23rd.

For Portugal. The Man, the collaboration with Natalia Lafourcade is an emotional and inspiring one.

“While I was waiting to see if / when my jaw was ever going to heal, it felt like there was either way too much time to reflect, while there was not nearly enough time to do the things I wanted to do with my music, so I began to really sink into other people’s stories and their favorite playlists. Something that really had a huge impact was a playlist that Josue Foto made me, and a song that absolutely shined that I kept coming back to was Hasta la Raiz by Natalia Lafourcade. A haunting melody sung by a voice with so much power and expressiveness. Of course, Natalia is huge, but to me it was brand new. I listened to it non-stop.”

The band recalled that later at the sonic ranch with Jeff Bhasker, they were introduced to Natalia, among others. After some discussion and mentioning of Natalia’s Hasta la Raiz, they recognized Natalia. “Oh my god, you’re Natalia Lafourcade! This song changed my life!” They remarked that her joining on the track is an inspiring one. “She has a once in a generation voice, and every time I hear it, it still reminds me of how important it is to listen to your friend’s favorite music, and to surround yourself with people who have great taste, especially if they’re sharing stuff, you’ve never heard. It just might change your life.”

Multi-platinum and GRAMMY Award-winning band Portugal. The Man’s newest song, “Thunderdome [W.T.A.],” will be out by June 23rd. Below is their official music video.