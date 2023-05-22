Miley Cyrus Has No ‘Desire’ to Tour Again

Home News Jaden Johnson May 22nd, 2023 - 7:17 PM

In the midst of Miley Cyrus’s chart-topping recent release, Endless Summer, the singer told British Vogue her lack of interest in touring for her newest era. Cyrus was British Vogue’s most recent cover story, delving into the evolution to her artistry and identity as well as the singer’s current career endeavors. When asked about a tour in support of this album, Cyrus jokingly replied, “Am I going on tour? Yeah, the Aman hotel tour. Singing in the lobby for that complimentary massage.”

She further explained in the interview, “It’s been a minute,” she says of her years-long hiatus. “After the last [headline arena] show I did [in 2014], I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can’t. Not only ‘can’t’,” she self-corrects, “because can’t is your capability, but my desire. Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfillment other than my own?”

Although Cyrus has been on tour hiatus since her 2014 Bangerz album, she spoke her preference was performing for more intimate audiences rather than massive crowds she usually draws in. She explained, “Like, singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love,” she explained. “There’s no connection. There’s no safety… It’s also not natural. It’s so isolating because if you’re in front of 100,000 people then you are alone.”