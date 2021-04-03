Electric Zoo Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Alesso, Zeds Dead, Rezz And More

Home News Kyle Cravens April 3rd, 2021 - 10:53 PM

Lights all night featuring artist Zeds Dead. Taken on December 30th at Fair Park in Dallas. Photographed by Mehreen Rizvi.

From Brooklyn Vegan, New York’s biggest electronic music festival Electric Zoo recently pulled back the curtain on its 2021 all-star lineup. The three-day festival will kick off on September 3 and will run through Labor Day weekend. The entire festival will take place in Randall’s Island Park. Three-day passes are available now and a pre-sale for single-day passes begins April 1 at 10 AM.

Friday’s (September 3) lineup involves Alesso, Alpha 9, Ben Nicky, Blanke, Blunts & Blondes, Bruno Martini, Cosmic Gate, Crystal Skies, Ekali, Fatum, Fisher, Heyz, Joyryde, Jstjr, K?d, Lick, Loud Luxury, Mime, Mitis, Moksi, Moore Kismet, Nina Las Vegas, Party Pupils, Peekaboo, Sam Feldt, Seven Lions, Ship Wrek, Sippy, Subtronics, Valentino Khan, Yultron and Zeds Dead.

Saturday’s (September 4) featured artists includes Anakim, Andrew Rayel, Artbat, Audien, Champagne Drip, Chris Lorenzo, Claptone, Dirt Monkey, Dr. Fresch, Hydraulix, Inzo, John Summit, Kaskade, Liquid Stranger, LSDream, Luzcid, Martin Ikin, Mize, Offaiah, Pax, Rezz, Rinzen, Shiba San, Sita Abellan, Sonny Fodera, Steve Aoki, Testpilot, Tiesto, Township Rebellion, Tynan, Veil, Westend and Zomboy.

Then there’s Sunday, September 5, which will see the stage populated with names like Ace Aura, Adventure Club, Al Ross B2B Bommer, Alan Walker, Atliens, Bakermat, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Bruno Furlan, Carnage, Charles MEyer, Charlesthefirst, Deorro, Destructo, Dom Dolla, Drezo, Duke Dumont, Esseks, Galantis, Gammer, Ghastly B2B Eptic, He$h, Hekler, Illenium, Jantsen, Jvna, Kai Wachi, Kshmr, Kyle Kinch, Lady Faith B2B Darksiderz B2B Rob Gee, Mason Maynard, Minnesota B2B Buku, Over Easy, Riot Ten, Sunnery James & Ryan MArciano, Sludge, Swarm, Vampa and Wreckno.

Electric Zoo were, along with virtually all other music festvals, forced to cancel their 2020 edition due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. For some relevant news on the lineup’s featured players, Zeds Dead just dropped his newest mixtape Catching Z’s last week, the project is part of a series he has been propagating for several years.

photo credit: Mehreen Rizv