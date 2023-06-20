Slowdive Announces Summer/Fall 2023 Tour and New Album Everything Is Alive in Six Years for Sept 2023 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard June 20th, 2023 - 11:22 AM

Photo Credit: Michelle Baptista

According to pitchfork.com, rock band Slowdive have announced their new album everything is alive will be released on September 1 by Dead Oceans. The upcoming album contains the duality of a familiar internal language mixed with the exaltation of new beginnings.

Owing to their deep history, there’s a palpable familial energy to Slowdive in 2023. everything is alive is dedicated to Rachel Goswell’s mother and Simon Scott’s father, who both died in 2020.

In the press release Goswell shares her thought about the upcoming album.

“There were some profound shifts for some of us personally. Those crossroads are reflected in the many-layered emotional tenor of Slowdive’s music; everything is alive is heavy with experience, but each note is poised, wise, and necessarily pitched to hope. Its unique alchemy subtly embodies both sadness and gratitude, groundedness and uplift.”

everything is alive is exactly what the title suggests: an exploration into the shimmering nature of life and the universal touch points within it. Spanning psychedelic soundscapes, pulsating 80’s electronic elements and John Cale inspired journeys.

The album lands immediately as something made for the future; which figures, as their fanbase has grown younger and younger as time has gone on, and their influence on forward thinking musical artists continues to prevail.

In light of the upcoming album release, Slowdive has also announced a tour that will take them through North America, the United States, and Ireland. Things start in England before the tour stops in Australia, New Zealand, Wales, New York, Washington, D.C., Denver, CO and Ireland.

For tickets and more information visit: slowdiveofficial.com.

everything is alive Tracklist

1 Shanty

2 Prayer Remembered

3 Alife

4 Andalucia Plays

5 Kisses

6 Skin in the Game

7 Chained to a Cloud

8 The Slab

Slowdive Tour Dates

6-24 Exeter, England – Exeter Phoenix

6-25 Somerset, England – Glastonbury

7-17 Perth, Australia – Astor Theatre

7-19 Brisbane, Australia – Princess Theatre

7-21 Sydney, Australia – Enmore Theatre

7-22 Melbourne, Australia – Forum

7-23 Adelaide, Australia – Hindley St. Music Hall

7-26 Auckland, New Zealand – Powerstation

7-29 Niigata Prefecture, Japan – Fuji Rock Festival

8-5 Mysłowice, Poland – Off Festival

8-11 Sicily, Italy – Ypsigrock FEstival

8-18 Brecon Beacons, Wales – Green Man Festival

9-23 Toronto, Ontario – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

9-25 Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues Boston

9-27 New York, NY – Webster Hall

9-28 New York, NY – Webster Hall

9-29 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

9-30 Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club

10-2 Cleveland, OH – The Roxy at Mahall’s

10-3 Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

10-4 Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

10-6 Denver, CO – Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

10-7 Salt Lake City, UT – The Union

10-9 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

10-10 Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

10-12 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

10-14 Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether

10-30 Glasgow, Scotland – Queen Margaret Union

10-31 Manchester, England – Ritz

11-1 Bristol, England – SWX

11-3 London, England – Troxy

11-5 Belfast, Northern Ireland – Mandela Hall

11-6 Dublin, Ireland – National Stadium

