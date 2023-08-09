Slowdive Share Dreamy New Single “The Slab”

Home News Roy Lott August 9th, 2023 - 9:54 PM

Slowdive has released their latest track, “the slab,” from their highly anticipated fifth album, everything is alive, out September 1st on Dead Oceans.

Vocalist/guitarist Neil Halstead says of “the slab,” “This is the heaviest track on the record and as the name suggests we wanted it to feel like a big slab of music. We wanted it to feel very dense.”

The band also released the song’s accompanying visualizer that showcases the band’s 80’s electro-psychedelic sound. Check it out below.

“The slab” follows their previously released track “Skin in the Game,” which is also on the new LP. Later this fall, Slowdive will embark on a North American, UK and Ireland tour, with North American dates nearly sold out. Tickets are on sale now.

Everything is Alive serves as the follow-up to their 2017 self-titled album. It was the group’s first album in over 25 years, following their 1995 album, Pygmalion.