Slowdive Shares Melancholy New Song “skin in the game”

Today, Slowdive present their new song, “Skin in the Game,” from their forthcoming album, Everything is Alive, out September 1st on Dead Oceans. Following lead single “Kisses,” “Skin in the Game” is fresh with Neil Halstead’s vocals being outstanding in the new song. “I won’t know and you won’t say it now,” he sings, “Cos you don’t say and I will never ask”. Produced by Halstead, Everything is Alive finds Slowdive — Halstead, vocalist and guitarist Rachel Goswell, guitarist Christian Savill, bassist Nick Chaplin, and drummer Simon Scott — locating even more niches of their immersive, majestic sound.

“Skin in the Game” starts off with an instrumental accompanied by bright visuals which appear to be taking place in a city. There are all these red circles, possibly blood cells, which make up a tunnel in this endless void. “I won’t know and you won’t say it now ‘Cause you don’t say and I will never ask”. It’s unknown who the protagonist is; its not clear. “Skin in the Game” is repeated throughout the song. As the song goes on, the red circles become more scattered. In the end, the several tunnels fuse together into one path. The song ends with “Blood in the highs and count the sun poise in the heart will go so far”. This may allude to someone bleeding to death. The song mentions “Poison the heart won’t go so far”, so it may be the opposite; recovery.

This fall, Slowdive will embark on a North American, UK, and Ireland tour. The North American leg of Slowdive’s tour is nearly sold out, with tickets remaining in Salt Lake City and St. Paul, and a newly added second show in San Francisco.