Kylie Minogue Share Summer Banger New Single “Padam Padam”

Cait Stoddard May 18th, 2023 - 12:18 PM

According stereogum.com pop artist Kylie Minogue has shared her brand new single”Padam Padam.” The tune is from the singer’s upcoming album Tension, which will be released on September, 22. “Padam Padam” is the album’s first track that brings a catchy dance – pop vibe.

According to metroweekly.com Minogue’s latest tune is about finding the right man on the dance floor and spending the night with him. The title refers to the sound a heart makes once it has located that person. Minogue croons about wanting to know what’s going on underneath someone’s shirt and other clothing.

With its infectious beat and catchy chorus,“Padam Padam” displays how Minogue creates bops that resonate with the LGBTQ+ community and this single shows the artist’s signature sultry vocals and seductive lyrics. Minogue unapologetically embraces her sensuality and invites listeners to do the same, all while dancing the night away.

Tension Tracklist