Kylie Minogue Recently Hints At Madonna Collab and Upcoming Tour

Cait Stoddard June 19th, 2023 - 3:26 PM

According to nme.com, artist Kylie Minogue has mentioned about a potential collaboration with Madonna and suggested that a US tour may be in the near future . The pop star teased fans with the two potential announcements while at the annual KTUphoria festival in New York.

Minogue is the headlining act at iHeartMedia’s annual summer concert which features additional performances from Daya, Deborah Cox, Kristine W., Ally Brooke and more .

In the following statement Minogue mentioned about her upcoming plans: “I would love to And I think now is the time. There I said it. Now is the time to do our best to make that happen.”

Also during the interview the singer was asked if she was thinking of taking part in any collaborations in the future and if she is open to working with Madonna.

“I would. Of course, I would! She’s going on tour. I don’t have Madonna’s number but if I was in town and she was in town it would be amazing. The building would probably fall down. We’d need to send out warnings!”