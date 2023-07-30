Kylie Minogue Announces New Residency in Las Vegas

Home News Simon Li July 30th, 2023 - 11:50 AM

The Australian superstar Kylie Minogue has just announced her debut Las Vegas residency. According to Pitchfork.

The pop star would perform at a new club called “Voltaire,” able to house 1000 people, situated in the Venetian Resort. This residency would being on November the third, after her the released of her upcoming album, with more dates waiting to be announced.

When asked about his new residency, Minogue shared “The creative team has designed an environment where people can get up and dance at their tables and revel in the night,” and that they are happy to find Voltaire. “…I can’t wait to perform in this intimate and exciting setting”