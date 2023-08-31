Diddy Reveals Full Tracklist & Guest Features For The Love Album: Off The Grid Including The Weeknd, Mary J. Blige, Ty Dolla $ign & More

Home News Cait Stoddard August 31st, 2023 - 3:05 PM

According to stereogum.com, artist Diddy gearing to the release The Love Album: Off The Grid, which is the artist’s his first solo album since 2006’s Press Play. In light of the upcoming album release, Ditty has reveled the tracklist and guest collaborations on The Love Album: Off The Grid.

The Weeknd, Mary J. Blige, Ty Dolla $ign, Justin Bieber, Jazmine Sullivan, H.E.R., Summer Walker, Babyface, John Legend, Teyana Taylor, French Montana, Coco Jones, Fabolous, The-Dream, Busta Rhymes, Dawn Richard and Kalenna are guests on some of the tracks.

Also Jacquees, Kehlani, 21 Savage, Swae Lee, Jeremih, Jozzy, Nova Way, Kalan.FrFr, Nija, Dirty Money, Dawn Richard and others make appearances as well on The Love Album: Off The Grid.

In the following statement Ditty expresses his thoughts about the upcoming album.

“Music is my first love and music has given me a second chance at life, so stepping back into the studio to make this album has been a soulful experience that brought me closer to myself and my purpose. This album wasn’t created to feed an algorithm or be relevant with the trends of the times, it was created to touch souls and freely express my story with the best artists, writers and producers shaping the future of R&B.”

The Love Album: Off The Grid Tracklist