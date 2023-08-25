The Weeknd’s Crew Member Suing Live Nation After Claiming He Was Run Over By Forklift

Home News Parker Beatty August 25th, 2023 - 5:41 PM

Photo Credit: Richard Saethang

A stagehand for The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn Tour is suing event entertainment company Live Nation, claiming that he was run over by a forklift during the setup for a show in Dallas, Texas.

As reported by nme.com, Steve Genovese and his legal team are making the claim that “while marking the floor for the stage dimensions, [Genovese] was run over by a forklift which was being operated by another worker on site.”

“As a result, [he] suffered severe, excruciatingly painful and permanently disabling injuries to his leg,” the statement continues. “The flesh and muscle were torn away from [his] leg and were detached from the bones.”

While The Weeknd is not named within the suit, multiple defendants related in the alleged negligent incident are involved, including promoter C3 Presents, business management firm David Weise & Associates, as well as Cowboys Stadium.

“Defendants had the knowledge, ability, and duty to prevent the severe and life-altering injuries inflicted on [Genovese]. Instead, [they] placed more value on their own financial gain than on the safety of the workers who helped put on The Weeknd concert,” finished the lawsuit. Damages sought include medical bills, loss of earnings and legal fees.