Diddy Announces First New Solo Album In 17 Years ‘The Love Album: Off The Grid’ For September 2023 Release

August 22nd, 2023

According to stereogum.com, artist Diddy has announced his new album The Love Album: Off the Grid will be out on September 15 through Love Records. This is the artist’s first solo album in 17 years following the release of 2006’s album Press Play, which features the hit singles “Tell Me” with Christina Aguilera and “Last Night” with Keyshia Cole.

Also Diddy announced the new album with a trailer posted on all of his social media accounts: “Why am I doing this? Especially with the success that I’ve had, especially where my life, how stressful and treacherous this music business is,” he ponders. “My heart has been broken. I still have that question of, like, ‘Will I ever love again?’”

“I present to you my new album. The Love Album: Off The Grid September 15, 2023 R&B is alive! LOVE.”

On his Instagram post Diddy tagged Justin Bieber, Yung Miami, Swae Lee, Mary J. Blige, Babyface, Teyana Taylor, Jozzy, French Montana, DJ Khaled, and 21 Savage. It also has been noted that the Weeknd made a small appearance in the trailer.

The Love Album: Off the Grid Tracklist

Brought My Love Stay Long/What You Wanna Do by Summer Walker & Jozzy Sex in The Porsche Another One of Me Farther Forgive Me Missing Gotta Move On