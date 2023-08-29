Poolside Shares Groovy New Single “Ride With You” Featuring Ben Browning

Home News Cait Stoddard August 29th, 2023 - 2:56 PM

Today rock band Poolside have shared their seductive tune “Ride With You.” Poolside is the recording project of producer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jeffrey Paradise teaming up with Cut Copy bassist Ben Browning.

The duo fills“Ride With You” with bittersweet rhythms and steel drums rippling beneath Browning’s echoing vocals. Look for the song to appear on Poolside’s upcoming studio album Blame It All On Love. Perfectly translating the song into visuals, the accompanying music video to “Ride With You” features Paradise, Browning and members of the Poolside live band.

Each scene on the video shows colorful retro scenes of couples riding motorcycles through town, which matches the synesthesia of the song itself with vibrant colors, trippy transitions and romantic imagery. “Ride With You” transports viewers to sensory oasis.

“’Ride With You’ started with a hypnotic two-chord progression that allowed space for big group vocals and lots of cool little melodic synth lines and guitar bits.” says Browning. “It was one of those songs that came really quickly and easily, which inspired the lyric ‘love is an easy road.’ When Jeff and the Poolside band worked on the song it seriously came to life.”

