Poolside Share Collaborative New Single “Back To Life” Featuring Panama

Following the release of “Each Night” featuring Mazy, Poolside returns with the new single “Back To Life,” which features long time collaborator Panama.

Known for their previous releases “Kinda Lovely” and “Can’t Stop Your Lovin,” the band‘s latest tune finds a special connection between these two kindred musical spirits which came out of the pandemic and ‘back to life.’

As a whole, Poolside’s latest ditty is wonderful by how the instrumentation sizzles the air with a funky musical vibe while the vocal performances serenades the ears with harmonic and melodic sound.

In the press release Poolside discuss the making of their new song.

They say good things come in threes, which is why I’m very excited to share ‘Back To Life’, my latest collaboration with Panama. ‘Back To Life’ dates back to early 2021. The pandemic was in full swing and I spent all of the lockdown working on music and growing my production chops at home. Then one day Alex Kemp at Wolf at the Door studios – who worked on Low Season with me – told me it was safe to come by the studio, and we immediately got to work on this track with Panama. It didn’t make a difference that Jarrah aka Panama wasn’t in the room with us because we’d always worked remotely, what with him being in Australia and all.”

The band adds: “We tapped into groovy light rock meets funk energy and channeled our collective feeling of yearning for connection and a return to normalcy in the lyrics. The production is slicker and helps to tell that story, building into a classic Poolside 303 moment and cathartic crescendo. The bones of this song were completed in 2021 or so, and we passed it back and forth between Los Angeles and Australia for over a year making sure it was perfect.”

Poolside continues with: “Part of me wanted it to come out as soon as possible as things were opening up, but I’m glad we waited. Not only did it take a lot longer than anyone expected for us to come “back to life” – has that even happened, really? – but the song benefitted from the added time and care. I think you’ll feel the same way. Thanks as always for listening, can’t wait to share more music with you this year!”